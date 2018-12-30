Davis (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

While nursing the shoulder injury ahead of last week's win over the Cardinals, Davis was ultimately active for the game but didn't log any snaps on offense or special teams. After taking part in every practice in Week 17 -- including a full showing Friday -- Davis looks to be in a better place on the health front entering the season finale. That could enable Davis to have a role in the game plan this time around with Todd Gurley (knee) still sidelined, though it's likely that C.J. Anderson will rank as the top option out of the backfield after turning in a credible performance last week in his team debut (20 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown).