Davis (concussion) carried five times for 22 yards and caught both his targets for an additional six yards during Saturday's 14-10 win over the Rams.

Davis missed last week's game after suffering a head injury, but he returned after healing up and led the team in rushing yards while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He appears to be fully healthy moving forward and will now look to lock up a roster spot in what could be a crowded backfield group. Davis' next opportunity to stake his claim Saturday against the Broncos.