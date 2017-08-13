Davis had nine carries for 70 yards and caught his lone target for seven yards in Saturday's preseason opener against Dallas.

Davis, an undrafted rookie out of USC, entered the game after Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown and proceeded to make the most of his extended playing time. With Lance Dunbar (knee) out indefinitely and Aaron Green nowhere to be seen Saturday night, Davis seemingly has a decent shot to stick with the team, though he may have to contribute on special teams to make that happen.