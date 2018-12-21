Rams' Justin Davis: Status uncertain Sunday
Davis (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Davis and fellow running back Todd Gurley (knee) are the only players that will carry designations into the weekend after neither player practiced in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Coach Sean McVay noted that Gurley's status would be decided after a pregame workout, but it's not known if the same opportunity will be extended to Davis. Even if Gurley sits out and Davis plays, the Rams would likely take a committee approach to the backfield that would likely keep the newly signed C.J. Anderson and rookie John Kelly involved.
