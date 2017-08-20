Rams' Justin Davis: Struggles to follow up strong first game
Davis rushed for just eight yards on five carries but caught three of five targets for 20 yards during Saturday's preseason win over Oakland.
After rushing for 70 yards on just nine carries against Dallas last week, this was a discouraging follow up from Davis. However, his work in the passing game is of note because that's his most likely avenue to playing time with Todd Gurley locked in as the workhorse running back. Davis will likely have to bide his time and carve out a role on special teams to break camp with the Rams, but his athleticism could surprise down the line.
