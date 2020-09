Hollins was claimed off waivers by the Rams on Sunday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Hollins failed to make the Broncos' roster after racking up 21 tackles (12 solo) and a sack across 15 games last season. He will reunite with coordinator Brandon Staley in Los Angeles, as he'll likely assume a depth role in the linebacking corps to start the 2020 campaign.