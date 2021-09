Hollins (pectoral) will undergo surgery Tuesday and is expected to be placed on injured reserve, NFL.com reports.

Hollins was diagnosed with a partially-torn pectoral muscle after suffering an injury in Sunday's Week 3 win over the Buccaneers. He will hit injured reserve after undergoing surgery and will miss substantial time, though the injury isn't expected to be season-ending. Terrell Lewis should see an increased role in Hollins' absence.