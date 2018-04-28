Rams' Justin Lawler: Lands in Los Angeles

The Rams selected Lawler in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 244th overall.

The former SMU defensive lineman plays with a high motor and has a knack for making splash plays. Lawler racked up 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in his final season at SMU and profiles as a player who could make the 53-man roster thanks to his effort and ability to make stops in the backfield.