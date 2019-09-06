Lawler (foot) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Lawler underwent foot surgery in early August and will now be sidelined for at least the first eight games of the season. The 2018 seventh-round pick had six tackles (four solo) while primarily playing special teams as a rookie.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories