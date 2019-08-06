Rams' Justin Lawler: Undergoes foot surgery
Lawler (foot) underwent foot surgery Tuesday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Lawler played 30 defensive snaps as a rookie in 2018 and was mainly utilized on special teams. The 2018 seventh-round pick projected to remain in a depth role this year, but the Los Angeles linebacker corps does have a few question marks, so Lawler's absence could be felt. The severity of the injury and a return timeline are unknown at this time.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Target risers and fallers
Heath Cummings unveils his projected target leaders for wide receiver and tight end as well...
-
Can JuJu be the No. 1 WR?
There's little reason to worry about whether JuJu Smith-Schuster can rise to the challenge...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
WR Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...