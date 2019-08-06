Lawler (foot) underwent foot surgery Tuesday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lawler played 30 defensive snaps as a rookie in 2018 and was mainly utilized on special teams. The 2018 seventh-round pick projected to remain in a depth role this year, but the Los Angeles linebacker corps does have a few question marks, so Lawler's absence could be felt. The severity of the injury and a return timeline are unknown at this time.

Our Latest Stories
  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Breakouts

    Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Busts

    You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Sleepers

    Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...