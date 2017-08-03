Rams' Justin Thomas: Signs pact with LA
Thomas signed with the Rams on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Thomas will be used as a receiver by the Rams, but this is still a stretch in Los Angeles, just as it was in New Orleans. However, he does have the speed and versatility to make it as a receiver or defensive back in the league, having posted a 4.30 40-yard dash at his pro day in Georgia. If he does make the 53-man roster, he'll likely start off in a special teams role.
