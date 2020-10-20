The Rams signed Forbath off the Bears' practice squad Tuesday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The journeyman kicker now has found his way onto the active roster of seven different organizations. With a career success rate of 86.8 percent on his 151 field-goal attempts, the 33-year-old joins a special-teams unit that boasts struggling rookie Sam Sloman, who has made 15 of 18 PATs and seven of nine FGAs this season. It remains to be seen who will be L.A.'s starting placekicker Monday against Chicago.