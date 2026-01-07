Curl recorded 122 tackles (79 solo), including 2.0 sacks, five passes defensed and two interceptions, and forced a fumble over 17 games in 2025.

The veteran was on a torrid pace to start the year, with 57 tackles (38 solo) through seven games, before settling down to more modest stat lines through the final ten games. Curl was also on the field for every snap on defense in 12 games, something he'll likely be asked to do again in the wild-card round on Saturday against Bryce Young and the Panthers. Curl will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, and given his performance and stability at safety, a reunion with the Rams is certainly a possibility for 2026 (and beyond).