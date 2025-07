Curl is considered week-to-week with an ankle injury, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Curl had his ankle stepped on during Tuesday's practice, and coach Sean McVay said the team is relieved it's not a worse injury for the safety. Curl started 16 regular-season games last season, logging 79 tackles (49 solo), including 1.0 sacks, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.