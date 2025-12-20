Rams' Kamren Curl: Forces key fumble in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curl recorded five tackles (two solo) and forced a fumble in Thursday's 38-37 loss to the Seahawks.
Curl played his typical role, logging a 100 percent defensive snap rate. He had a modest tackle total, but he still made a significant impact on the game by forcing Cooper Kupp to fumble just before halftime -- taking potential points off the board. Curl has at least five tackles in three straight games, though his totals have fallen significantly since early in the season.
