Rams' Kamren Curl: Four solo stops in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curl recorded four solo tackles in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Panthers.
Curl matched his season-low four total tackles in Week 13, failing to build off of his recent momentum. The safety has been able to elevate his play in his second season with Los Angeles, securing 91 total tackles (63 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed, two of which are interceptions, over 12 contests this season.
