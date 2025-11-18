Curl posted 11 tackles (nine solo) during the Rams' 21-19 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Curl led both teams with a season-high 11 tackles while playing every single defensive snap, and his nine solo tackles tied a career high he set in Week 13 of the 2022 season as a member of the Commanders. The fifth-year safety is up to 79 combined tackles through 10 regular-season games, which matches his total across 16 contests during the 2024 regular season.