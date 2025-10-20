Curl recorded 10 total tackles (eight solo) and one pass defended during Sunday's 35-7 win over the Jaguars.

Curl led the Rams' defense in total tackles for the fourth time this season during Sunday's blowout win. The 26-year-old safety is having an incredible start to his second season with the Rams, recording 57 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and four passes defended, with two interceptions, over the team's first seven games. He's expected to remain one of Los Angeles' top defensive playmakers following the Week 8 bye.