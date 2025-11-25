Curl registered eight tackles (six solo) Sunday in a 34-7 Week 12 win against Tampa Bay.

Curl led the Rams in stops for the second consecutive week. He's been one of the league's most prolific tackling safeties this season with at least seven tackles in nine of 11 contests. Curl is up to 87 stops through 11 games, putting him on pace to surpass his regular-season career high of 115 tackles, which he established with the Commanders in 2023.