Rams' Kamren Curl: Nine tackles in MNF loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curl recorded nine tackles (six solo) in the Rams' 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Monday night.
With his nine tackles against Atlanta, Curl has now logged a career-high 117 tackles (77 solo) this season, along with 2.0 sacks, four pass breakups, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble on 99 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps across 16 starts.
