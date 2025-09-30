Curl logged nine tackles (three solo) and three pass defenses (including two interceptions) during the Rams' 27-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Curl grabbed his first interception of the season early in the first quarter, when he jumped in front of a deep pass from Daniel Jones that was intended for Adonai Mitchell, and that turnover led to the Rams' first points of the game on a Joshua Karty 42-yard field goal 11 plays later. Curl came up big again late, when he snuck in front of a Jones pass to Michael Pittman within the final minute of the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Rams. Curl played every single defensive snap for the third time this season, and his nine tackles was tied with Quentin Lake for the most on the Rams. Curl is up to 35 total tackles through four games and is well on pace to surpass his total from the 2024 regular season (79 across 16 games).