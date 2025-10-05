Curl logged seven tackles (four solo) during Thursday's 26-23 overtime loss to San Francisco.

Curl played all but one of the Rams' 86 defensive snaps in Thursday's loss and finished tied with Poona Ford for the third most tackles on the team behind Nate Landman (14) and Quentin Lake (11). Curl has registered at least seven tackles in each of the first five games of the regular season and has accumulated 42 tackles (26 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass defenses (including two interceptions).