Curl logged 10 tackles (eight solo) during the Rams' 14-9 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Curl was one of two Rams players to play all 63 defensive snaps and he co-led the team in combined tackles with Nate Landman. It was the 10th time in Curl's career that he has logged at least 10 combined tackles in a game, six of which have come since Week 4 of the 2023 season. The 2020 seventh-rounder is in the final year of his two-year, $9 million contract that he signed with the Rams in March of 2024.