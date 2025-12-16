Curl registered six tackles (three solo) during the Rams' 41-34 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Curl and Nate Landman were the only two Rams defenders to play every single defensive snap during Sunday's win. Curl has tallied at least six tackles in five of his last six games, and he is now up to 103 combined tackles through 14 regular-season games, which marks the second time in his six-year NFL career that he's reached the tackling century mark.