Kinchens (shoulder) was deemed a limited participant in Monday's practice estimate.

Los Angeles didn't actually hold a practice Monday, so Kinchens' designation of limited is an estimation. The second-year safety was also limited at the Rams' first practice last week but moved up to a full session one day later and logged close to his usual workload Sunday versus Indianapolis. With that in mind, it's likely that Kinchens is in line to play Thursday versus San Francisco as long as he didn't aggravate the shoulder issue.