Kinchens (shoulder) was estimated as a full participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Kinchens has been dealing with a shoulder injury since early last week, but he was able to suit up in this past Sunday's win over Indianapolis. After being estimated as a limited practice participant Monday, Kinchens' return to full participation (albeit in a walkthrough) Tuesday suggests that he'll be able to take on his usual starting role Thursday versus San Francisco.