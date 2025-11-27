Rams' Kamren Kinchens: DNP again
Kinchens (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
It is unclear where Kinchens acquired his shoulder injury, as he finished last week's game seemingly clean. With two missed practices this week, the starting safety will have one more chance to participate. Failure to do so would likely end his playing chances for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
