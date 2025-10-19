Kinchens (toe) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Kinchens went to the sidelines to have his toe evaluated by trainers to determine whether he can return for the second half of Sunday's game. Jaylen McCollough would be in line to see more snaps at safety for as long as Kinchens is out of the game. Kinchens tallied five tackles (four solo) prior to his exit.