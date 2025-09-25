default-cbs-image
Kinchens (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Kinchens opened the week as a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but Thursday's full practice seems to suggest that he's a full go for Sunday's matchup with the Colts. The safety has compiled 21 total tackles (13 solo) and two passes defensed over the team's first three games of the year.

