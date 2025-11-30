Kinchens (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Kinchens opened Week 13 prep with back-to-back DNPs before ending with a limited practice Friday while working through a shoulder injury. However, the second-year safety has done enough over the weekend and through pregame warmups to be given the green light to suit up Sunday. In the four games since the Rams' Week 8 bye, Kinchens has accumulated 19 tackles (14 solo), three pass defenses (two interceptions) and two fumble recoveries.