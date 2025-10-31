Rams' Kamren Kinchens: Good to go vs. New Orleans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kinchens (toe) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Saints, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Kinchens sustained a toe injury against the Jaguars in Week 7. He received additional rest courtesy of the Week 8 bye and was able to log a full practice Friday to shed an injury tag heading into Sunday's game. The second-year safety has 36 tackles (23 solo) and three pass defenses through seven regular-season games.
More News
-
Rams' Kamren Kinchens: Still tending to toe issue•
-
Rams' Kamren Kinchens: Exits game with toe injury•
-
Rams' Kamren Kinchens: Upgrades to full Thursday•
-
Rams' Kamren Kinchens: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Rams' Kamren Kinchens: Deemed full participant Tuesday•
-
Rams' Kamren Kinchens: Back to limited practice•