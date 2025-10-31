Kinchens (toe) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Saints, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Kinchens sustained a toe injury against the Jaguars in Week 7. He received additional rest courtesy of the Week 8 bye and was able to log a full practice Friday to shed an injury tag heading into Sunday's game. The second-year safety has 36 tackles (23 solo) and three pass defenses through seven regular-season games.