The Rams selected Kinchens in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 99th overall.

Kinchens came into the pre-draft process with potential to go much higher, but a disastrous combine performance hurt his stock. At 5-11 and 203 pounds, Kinchens was clocked with a 4.65 40-yard dash and had a broad jump that ranks in the seventh percentile among safeties. The lack of athleticism didn't hurt his on-field performance, however, and that's what the Rams are betting on. He was a First-Team All-American performer in 2022 and finished his career at Miami with 11 interceptions and 26 pass breakups. He has instincts and coverage ability on film, but how it translates to the NFL will be tested immediately by opposing offenses given the lag in athleticism.