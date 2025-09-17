Kinchens tallied 10 tackles (seven solo) during the Rams' win over the Titans on Sunday.

Kinchens led Los Angeles in tackles during Sunday's victory and has now amassed 14 tackles (nine solo) across the first two games of the campaign. The 22-year-old is coming off a strong rookie campaign, where he recorded 57 tackles (36 solo) and four interceptions in 17 games and will look to have similar production during the current season.