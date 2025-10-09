default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kinchens (knee) was a limited participant in the Rams' practice Wednesday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Kinchens is dealing with knee soreness, though it's unclear when he sustained the injury. While the 23-year-old will look to be good to go for Sunday's game versus Baltimore, if he ends up being unable to play Jaylen McCollough would likely start at safety in his place.

More News