Rams' Kamren Kinchens: Makes seven tackles against Philly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kinchens recorded seven tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 33-26 loss against the Eagles.
Kinchens played 55 of the Rams' 63 defensive snaps Sunday and logged seven-plus tackles for the second straight game. He appears to be locked into a near-every down role after the first three weeks of the season, and he's on the fringe of the IDP radar heading into a Week 4 tilt versus the Colts.
