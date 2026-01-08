Kinchens recorded 84 tackles (56 solo), six passes defended and two interceptions in 17 games during 2025.

The second-year safety saw a noticeable uptick in playing time compared to his rookie year, taking the field in all 17 games and playing at least half of the snaps on defense in every game except Week 7 against Jacksonville. The highlight of Kinchens' sophomore season was Week 11 against Seattle, where he picked off Sam Darnold twice, and he'll look to continue improving alongside a young but formidable defensive core for the Rams in year three.