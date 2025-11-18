Kinchens registered four tackles (three solo) and two interceptions during the Rams' 21-19 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

The 2024 third-rounder logged four interceptions during his rookie season but was held without a pick through the first nine games of the 2025 regular season. That quickly changed during Sunday's NFC West, when Kinchens picked off a Sam Darnold pass intended for Cooper Kupp on the Seahawks' first offensive series of the game, which the Rams capitalized on with a Kyren Williams' one-yard touchdown run four plays later. Kinchens picked off Darnold again late in the third frame, and the Rams once again made the most of the opportunity with a six-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Colby Parkinson four plays later. Sunday marked the second time in Kinchens' young NFL career that he recorded two interceptions in a game, and the 23-year-old safety has accumulated 48 tackles (32 solo), five pass defenses and two fumble recoveries through 10 regular-season games.