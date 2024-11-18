Kinchens recorded eight total tackles (six solo), one interception and one forced fumble in Sunday's 28-22 win over the Patriots.

The 2024 third-round pick from Miami continues to see his role expand on the Rams' defense, recording a career-high eight stops in Sunday's win. Kinchens has also nabbed three interceptions in the past three weeks while playing 51, 76 and 56 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps, respectively. Don't be surprised if the rookie earns more playing time as the season progresses, especially if he maintains his Week 11 performance level.