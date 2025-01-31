Kinchens played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 57 tackles (36 solo), six pass defenses (including three interceptions and a pick-six), and one forced fumble. He added 11 tackles (eight solo) across the Rams' two playoff games.

The rookie third-round pick mostly served in a special teams role during the first half of the regular season, but he made his first career NFL start in Week 10 against the Dolphins. He started in three other regular-season games and drew the start for the Rams' NFC wild-card win against the Vikings. Kinchens will compete for a permanent starting spot in the Rams' secondary for the 2025 campaign.