Kinchens recorded seven total tackles (five solo) in Sunday night's 34-7 win over the Buccaneers.

Kinchens finished tied for second on the team in takedowns with linebacker Nate Landman, falling just one short of fellow safety Kamren Curl's eight stops. The seven tackles were also the highest total for Kinchens in a contest since Week 3. The safety is now up to 55 total tackles (37 solo) while also adding six passes defensed, including two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries over 11 contests in his sophomore campaign with Los Angeles.