Rams' Kamren Kinchens: Still tending to toe issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kinchens (toe) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Kinchens hurt his toe during the Rams' last game before their Week 8 bye at Jacksonville, and now it's threatening his availability for Week 9. He'll likely have to upgrade to full participation at practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
