Kinchens (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Kinchens missed the first two practices last week but still managed to play in the Week 13 loss to the Panthers, so he appears to be on the right track to play this week versus the Cardinals. The second-year safety has yet to miss a game during his career. He has produced 61 tackles (43 solo), six pass breakups, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries through 12 games this year.