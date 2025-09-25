Rams' Kamren Kinchens: Tending to shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kinchens (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Kinchens played nearly all of the Rams' defensive snaps in Sunday's game at Philadelphia, so it's not immediately clear when he picked up the shoulder issue. In any case, he'll probably have to participate fully at practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
