Kinchens (knee) upgraded to a full practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

With the full practice, Kinchens should be in line to handle his normal role Sunday against the Ravens. On 81 percent of the defensive snaps this season, Kinchens has recorded 26 tackles (16 solo) and three pass breakups.

