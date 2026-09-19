Kinchens (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Giants, Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register reports.

Kinchens did not participate throughout Week 2 as the free safety continues to deal with the hamstring injury he suffered in the Rams' Week 1 loss to the 49ers. The 23-year-old does not appear to have progressed in his recovery significantly and may need to miss future weeks as he deals with the injury. While Kinchens is out, Jaylen McCollough or Quentin Lake will likely take over at free safety for the Rams.