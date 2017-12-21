Rams' Kasim Edebali: Signs LA Rams
The Rams signed Edebali to a contract Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
Edebali has spent time with the Broncos and Lions in 2017 but totaled just one tackle in 13 game appearances. He'll likely function in a special-teams role with the Rams.
