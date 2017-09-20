Rams' Kayvon Webster: Absent from practice
Webster (shoulder) was unable to participate in Tuesday's practice, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Webster injured his shoulder in the Rams' season opener and has been sidelined since. The fact that he could not even practice in a limited role does not bode well for his chances to take the field on a short week. Barring a turnaround in health, look for Nickell Robey-Coleman to get another start at cornerback should Webster be sidelined again.
