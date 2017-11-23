Rams' Kayvon Webster: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Webster (concussion) didn't participate at Wednesday's practice, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Webster was removed from Sunday's visit to Minnesota due to a concussion, but only a few days removed from picking up the injury, he appears to be progressing through the protocol for head injuries. As evidence, head coach Sean McVay told Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News that "all things are going in a positive direction" with Webster's recovery. An appearance at practice Thursday or Friday would lend further credence to McVay's claims.
