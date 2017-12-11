Webster (ankle) will not return to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Webster was designated doubtful to return after being carted off the field in the first quarter, in what looks to be a potentially serious injury. Nickell Robey-Coleman and Troy Hill have seen increased workloads in his absence Sunday.

