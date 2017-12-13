Rams' Kayvon Webster: Lands on IR
Webster (Achilles) was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Webster ruptured his Achilles tendon in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, so this decision was just a matter of time. The fifth year cornerback will finish his season with 38 tackles (34 solo), seven passes defended, and an interception across 11 games. He will now look to recover for the 2018 season. Troy Hill and Nickell Robey-Coleman are expected to see their roles extended due to the Webster's injury.
